Court rejects prayer for remand of cartoonist Kishore

In May, last year members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, ‘Rashtrachinta’ member Didarul Islam and Dhaka Stock Exchange’s director Minhaz Mannan.

RAB filed a case against 11 including those three under the Digital Security Act on the allegations of spreading rumours and conspiratorial discussions against the state through social media.

Two of the accused were released on bail. However, Mushtaq and Kishore’s bail prayers were rejected six times by the court.

Detained cartoonist Kishore is also sick, said his brother Ahsan Kabir.

He told Prothom Alo that Kishore and Mushtaq were produced in Dhaka’s CMM court on 23 February. He saw his brother limping on that day.

Kishore told him that he has been tortured brutally after his arrest, which caused an infection in his leg. There has been pus in his ears too. His diabetic level has also shot up. There have been problems with his eyes too. He is seeing less than the usual. He needs immediate treatment.

On 10 February, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge As-Shams Jaglul Hossain ordered for further investigation in the case filed against 11 including cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed and Rashtrachinta activist Didarul.