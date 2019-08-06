Court re-fixes report submission date in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 23 September for submitting probe report in a case lodged against former chief justice (CJ) Surendra Kumar Sinha on allegation of demanding bribe, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan session judge KM Imrul Qayes set the new date as investigation officer in the case and director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Syed Iqbal Hossain failed to submit the report today.

Bangladesh National Alliance (BNA) chairman barrister Nazmul Huda filed the case against the former chief justice on 27 September 2018, with capital’s Shahbagh police station.

The plaintiff alleged that the then chief justice Sinha, being instigated, changed the verdict of a case against him in spite of the fact that the case was earlier disposed of at the High Court.

Chief justice Sinha also allegedly demanded Tk 20 million as bribe from Huda to dispose of the case.