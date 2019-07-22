Court dismisses Minni’s 2 petitions

A Barguna court on Monday dismissed two petitions filed by lawyers of Aysha Siddika Minni seeking her production before it to take her signature in two appeals for withdrawal of her confessional statement and ensuring her proper treatment over the killing of her husband Rifat Sharif, reports UNB.

Senior judicial magistrate Sirajul Alam Gazi passed the order, asking the counsels to file the petitions through the jail authorities.

The judge also directed the jail authorities to provide treatment to Minni in jail.

Minni’s counsel Barguna Bar Association general secretary lawyer Mahbubul Bari said they need Minni’s signature to file appeals seeking withdrawal of her confessional statement and for her proper treatment. “So we appealed to the court seeking its order to produce her before it,” he said, adding that the court turned down the petitions.

He also said they will file the appeals with the jail authorities on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the court rejected the bail application of Minni in the murder case.

Aysha Siddika Minni who was arrested on 16 July night after nearly 12 hours of interrogation reportedly confessed to her involvement in the murder before the court on 19 July.

After meeting Minni in jail on 20 July, her father Mozammel Hossain alleged that she was forced to confess the crime and a vested group was trying to divert the direction.

Rifat Sharif, 22, was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Government College on 26 June. His wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him during the attack that was caught on surveillance camera.

Police have so far arrested 16 people over the murder. Besides, main accused Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond was killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers on 2 July.