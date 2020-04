Coronavirus spreads to 104 areas of capital Dhaka

The novel coronavirus has spread to 104 places of Dhaka city with cluster transmissions confirmed in various areas.

On Thursday, the country saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day as 341 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the total number to 1,572.

Of them, 608 are from the capital Dhaka, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The death toll has risen to 60 with 10 new fatalities.