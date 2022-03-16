‘Cooperation between US-Bangladesh on development, security, climate change shows range of partnership’

Newly appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas today said Bangladesh is an important US partner and the bilateral relationship is “broad and dynamic”.

“Our cooperation on economic issues, development, security, and climate change demonstrates the range of our strong partnership and future potential,” he said after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid.

Beyond the work of government, the United States and Bangladesh are closely linked through our people-to-people ties, he said.

“Together, we have delivered greater prosperity to both our peoples while working to make the Indo-Pacific region more open, more secure, and more prosperous,” said the US envoy.

Ambassador Haas said this year marks 50 years of friendship between our two countries.

He looks forward to using his tenure to work with Bangladesh and solidify ties for the next 50 years and beyond.

“I am excited to begin my assignment as the US ambassador to Bangladesh. It was an honour for me to present my credentials to President Hamid,” said the ambassador.

He thanked the people of Bangladesh for their extremely hospitable welcome.