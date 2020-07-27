Committee to probe fake COVID-19 report of ex-minister’s daughter

New Age

Staff Correspondent | Jul 27,2020

Directorate General of Health Services on Monday formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident of two different COVID19 test reports of former minister Shajahan Khan’s daughter.

DGHS director general ABM Khurshid Alam said that the committee would submit the report by Tuesday.

‘There might be a technical error for false positive or false negative…but if there is any hand of any person or doctor in the report, I assure that proper action will be taken,’ he said in an online press conference on Monday.

Immigration authorities on Sunday denied ruling Awami League presidium member Shajahan Khan’s daughter Oaishe Khan permission to fly for London from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after she produced a fake COVID-19 negative test report.

Shajahan Khan told New Age that the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre provided a negative certificate to his daughter on Saturday as she gave her swabs at Dhaka North City Corporation-installed booth at Mohakhali on July 24.

He said that after his daughter returned from the airport, his family communicated with the Directorate General of Health Services and they provided another report terming her COVID-19 positive.

DGHS assistant director Ayesha Akter told New Age that they also collected the actual report from the NILMRC, which showed that the result was positive.

Both Shajahan Khan and the DGHS shared two reports of the NILMRC with New Age.

The report shared by Shajahan Khan was signed by NILMRC residential medical officer M Bayzid Bin Monir while DGHS shared a report that was signed by its director Abul Khair Mohammad Shamsuzzaman.

Both reports bear the date of July 25.