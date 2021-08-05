Chittagong port free of piracy, unloading capacity needs a boost

While bad news has become commonplace during the Covid-19 pandemic, good news regarding the country’s main seaport certainly produces a glimmer of hope. A recent report by the International Maritime Bureau and the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery has termed Chittagong port free of armed robbery and piracy.

According to the report, no incident of armed robbery took place in the Chittagong port area during the first six months of 2020. The South China Sea and the Sulu Sea were also free from pirates while 68 incidents of robbery and piracy occurred in different places of the world such as in the maritime boundaries of India, the Singapore strait, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam. It can be noted that no incidents of robbery was reported in Chittagong port area in 2019 either. The port authorities as well as the Coast Guard and Navy deserve kudos for this success.