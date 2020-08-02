Children inhaling ‘dandi’ glue, no one cares

Ibrahim and Hasan (not their real names) are two friends, both seven years old.

They call each other ‘dost’ (buddy). They spend most of the time together, eat together. Hasan has a father, but no mother. Ibrahim has a mother, no father.

Hasan has no idea about is village, while Ibrahim is from Sylhet. Hasan had arrived by train a few years back at the Kamalapur railway station in the capital city. And Ibrahim came to Dhaka with his mother.

The two met a couple of years ago at the Jatrabari intersection and have been friends ever since.

On Sunday afternoon they were at Postagola, along the Dhaka-Mawa highway, inhaling ‘dandi’. ‘Dandi’ is a type of glue.

Drug users put this substance in a polythene packet then place their nose and mouth at the opening and inhale.