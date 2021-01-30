Chattogram City polls: Youth with gun identified as Chhatra League leader

General secretary of BCL Chattogram city unit Zakaria Dastagir told Prothom Alo he had been informed about the incident. He had watched the video but was not sure.

Armed youth in Ambagan yet to be identified

On the morning of the election, a day labourer Alauddin was shot dead during clashes between AL-backed candidates and the party’s rebel candidates in front of Ambagan UCEP Technical School in Pahartali ward.

A youth wearing a black jacket was seen aiming his gun towards the opponents. He has not been identified as yet. A case was filed at the Railway police station in this incident.

The Railway police station officer-in-charge Sohrab Hossain said on Friday evening that no one had been traced and the gun was not recovered yet.

Meanwhile, five days after the start of electioneering, on 12 January a leader of the locality, Asgar Ali alias Babul, was shot dead in a clash between the supporters of AL-backed councilor candidate Nazrul Islam Bahadur and the party’s rebel candidate Abdul Quader at Magpukur Par of ​​Pathantuli ward.

Police have arrested 11 people in the incident, including the rebel candidate Abdul Quader. Although Quader was taken to remand on two occasions, the gun used in the killing has not been recovered yet. The police could not either trace who actually shot Babul dead.

Investigating officer of the case, Inspector Shahadat Hossain Khan of the CMP detective branch told Prothom Alo that efforts were also being made to recover the firearm used in the incident.

Pictures of a group of youths walking around the Lalkhan Bazar ward with iron rods and knives on polling day appeared in the media. But their identities could not be confirmed.

Arms factory found

Meanwhile, police claimed to have found an arms factory at a house in the city while looking for the source of gunfire heard Thursday night. Police said that some arms and arms manufacturing equipment were found in the pigeon coop of that house.

Police conducted a drive on Thursday night regarding the gunfire, said Double Mooring police station in a press briefing on Friday noon.