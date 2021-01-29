Chattogram City elections: Election Commission fails again

Even the day before the polls, the Election Commission (EC) had declared that the Chittagong city corporation elections would be held in a festive environment. Yet the next day the election took place amid clashes and counter clashes, polling centres being forcefully occupied, a man being stabbed to death and many being injured. Earlier during the election campaign, two had been killed in attacks by opponents. It is natural for the democratic-minded people to be concerned as why this has been so.

The Chattogram city corporation election had been rife with irregularities and untoward use of force from the campaigning to the voting. In many instances the voters were obstructed from going to the polling centres. And not all those who managed to overcome the obstacles and arrive at the polling centres, managed to cast their votes. There were serious allegations of the opposition parties’ polling agents being driven out of the voting centres and also of their being nabbed from their homes. The election commission, however, took no action regarding these allegations. Only a bit more than 400,000 voters cast their votes in the election of the Chattogram city corporation which has a total of 1.9 million (19 lakh) voters. That means only 22.50 per cent of the voters cast their votes.