Central bank advisor dies of coronavirus

Bangladesh Bank’s change management advisor Allah Malik Kazemi died after contracting coronavirus (Covid-19). He breathed his last at Evercare Hospital (formerly Apollo Hospital) in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Sirajul Islam, Kazemi (72), also a former deputy governor of the central bank, died at 5:06 pm.

He said that the central bank advisor was admitted to the hospital with heart complications. But later he also tested positive for Covid-19.

Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, expressed grief over the death of Allah Malik Kazemi. The news of his death has cast a shadow of mourning over the central bank.

Allah Malik Kazemi was known as an eminent expert on central banking issues. He joined Bangladesh Bank in 1976 and became deputy governor in 2002 and served in this position until 2007.

After his retirement, he was appointed as advisor of the central bank and served in the position until his death.