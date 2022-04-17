Cases being filed only to harass Zia family: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said cases are being filed — without any basis — only to harass and defame the “Zia family”.

Fakhrul said this at a press conference held at BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan this afternoon.

Expressing deep concern over the dismissal of a leave-to-appeal petition filed by BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, Fakhrul said it is completely politically motivated to implicate her in the case filed by the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC).

He added attempts are on to keep BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman away from politics by giving them punishment in the “false cases” due to political vendetta.

On April 13, the Supreme Court upheld a High Court verdict that cleared the way for the lower court to resume the trial proceedings of a corruption case against Dr Zubaida.