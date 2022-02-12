Case should be filed against EC for destroying electoral system: Fakhrul

There should be a case and trial against the Election Commission (EC) for destroying the electoral system in Bangladesh, BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

He made the remark while exchanging views with local journalists at his Kalibari residence in Thakurgaon town this afternoon, reports our local correspondent.

In response to a question, Fakhrul said that the EC has failed to meet people’s expectations.

“Though there will be no result as the judiciary doesn’t act independently, but a case should be filed against the EC nevertheless,” he said.

The BNP leader also said, “We have no interest in the search committee for formation of the next EC. It has no value. All this is meaningless.”

When asked if they will participate in the upcoming national election, Fakhrul replied in the negative.

“As long as Awami League is in power, they will keep trying to hold elections in their own manner. Hundreds of people were killed in the recently held UP elections. So people and political parties have lost confidence in the electoral system,” he said.

“The EC and the search committee are not an issue here. If election time government is formed under Awami league for the next general national election, then there will be no free, fair and acceptable election,” he said.

To form a neutral election time government, Awami league needs to resign from power and restore democracy, he said, adding that if the Election Commission is formed ignoring the views of all parties, the people of the country will never accept it.