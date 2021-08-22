Buoyant Dhaka stocks surge past 6,800 points

The Dhaka stocks surged over 6,800 points level today with the help of more than 1 per cent jump in the first trading day of the week thanks to the increased participation of buoyant investors.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced 81 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 6,842 — the highest point since its inception in 2013.

On the same day, DS-30, the blue-chip stock index, increased 28 points to 2,451 points.

Investors are buying stocks hoping the index would hit a new height this year as the money market has huge liquidity, said a stock broker.

Index may go up, but the investors should invest carefully because some stocks are now overvalued, he added.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, increased 22 per cent to Tk 2,706 crore. At the DSE, 247 stocks advanced, 96 fell and 33 remained unchanged.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd was traded highest that worth Tk 153 crore followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, First Security Islami Bank, IFIC Bank and LankaBangla Finance.

Malek Spinning shed mostly that lost 4.36 per cent followed by Pioneer Insurance, Reliance Insurance, Safko Spinning Mills, and Fu-Wang Ceramics.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also soared today. The CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, edged up 208 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 19,921.

Among the traded 324 stocks, 218 rose, 83 fell and 23 remained unchanged.