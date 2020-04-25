BSTI bans 17 products

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) had slammed a ban on 17 products of various brands in the market. The institution procured various products from the open market and tested these in their laboratory. After that, a number of the products were prohibited as these did not meet the Bangladesh Standards (BDS).

Show-cause notices have been used against the companies manufacturing these products. BSTI said that directives have been issued so that the manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers and retailers are banned from selling and distributing these products. Commercial advertising of the products must also be halted. The manufacturers must also withdraw the products from the market.