‘BSF shoots Bangladeshi dead’

The body of a Bangladeshi youth, allegedly shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Kanaighat of Sylhet on Thursday evening, was recovered on Friday afternoon.

The deceased Salman Ahmed, 18, was the son of Abulur Rahman of Sonarkheor village of bordering Lakshmiprosad Purbo UP of Kanaighat upazila.

According to locals, Salman and some Bangladeshis were moving around Patichhara area adjacent to Dona border of Kanaighat around 4:30pm. He died on the spot after being shot by BSF.

Lt Col Rafiqul Islam, commanding officer of BGB 41 Battalion, confirmed the incident.

A company commander-level flag meeting was called on Saturday. Besides, the BGB said it will send a protest note.

Shamsuddoha, OC of Kanaighat police station, said the body will be sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College morgue on Saturday for autopsy.

Later, it will be handed over to the victim’s family, the OC said.