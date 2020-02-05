BSF shoots Bangladeshi along Kushtia border

File photo of a member of Border Security Force (BSF) seen patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border Collected

The injured Gazi, 32, is the son of Niamot Ali from Daulatpur upazila

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) shot a Bangladeshi farmer near Daulatpur border in Kushtia on Tuesday.

The injured Gazi, 32, is the son of Niamot Ali from Daulatpur upazila.

The incident occured on Tuesday morning, near the Cholimerchar village border area in Ramkrishnapur union of the upazila.

According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local sources, Gazi, along with his fellow farmers Rubel and Sahabul, was working in a field inside Bangladeshi territory.

A patrolling team of BSF’s Muradpur camp opened fire on them and detained Gazi, who got shot in the leg while the others managed to flee.

Siraz Mandal, chairman of Ramkrishnapur union parishad, said: “I heard a farmer was shot by BSF but it is still not confirmed whether he is dead or not. BGB sent a letter to BSF asking for a flag meeting in this regard.”

BGB-47 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Rafiqul Islam said: “A Bangladeshi farmer was shot in the leg by BSF. He is receiving treatment in India right now.”