BSF returns body of Bangladeshi youth after 15 days of murder

Indian Border Security Force has returned the body of a Bangladeshi youth, who was shot dead by BSF at Daulatpur border in Kushtia, 15 days ago.

The body of Liton Biswas was returned after a flag meeting between BGB and BSF at Daulatpur border around 5:00 pm this afternoon, reports our Kushtia correspondent quoting Naik Subedar Amjad Hossain, company commander BGB-47 Battalion.

The body was received by the victim’s younger brother Shipan Biswas.

On behalf of BGB, Naik Subedar Amjad Hossain led the flag meeting while Rajesh TK Lakra, in-charge of BSF-141 led the flag meeting on behalf of BSF.

After the flag meeting, the body of Liton Biswas was handed over to the BGB by the BSF.

Later, BGB handed over the body to the victim’s brother Shipan Biswas.

On the night of March 5, 2022, Liton Biswas, a Bangladeshi national was shot dead at Daulatpur border in Indian Territory.

He was the son of Akbar Ali Biswas of Bilgathua village, adjacent to the border of Pragpur Union in Daulatpur upazila.