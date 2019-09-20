‘BSF’ beat dead Bangladeshi youth along border

A Bangladeshi youth was beaten to death allegedly by members of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) along Kathaldangi border in Haripur upazila of Bangladeshi Thakurgaon district early Friday, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, 32, son of a certain Hakim Uddin of Geruadangi village in the upazila.

Abdul Hamid, chairman of Gedura Union Parishad, said local people spotted the body of Kamal along the barbed fence of the border and informed to his family members.

Later, they took the body to their home.

The body bore several injury marks while the right hand of the victim was found broken, he said.

Family members of the victim claimed that Kamal was tortured to death by the BSF members.

Thakurgaon-50 BGB commanding officer lieutenant colonel SM Samiunnabi Chowdhury said, “We have heard the news but it is not clear yet whether he was beaten to death by the BSF members.”

The BGB authorities will hold a flag meeting with BSF men, he said.