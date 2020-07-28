Broad claims 500th test wicket as England thrash Windies to win series

Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs in between several rain delays in Manchester.

England won the first test series since the COVID-19 pandemic 2-1 and will almost immediately go into another three-match test series against Pakistan, starting next week.