Bribery rampant at every stage in district registrar and sub-registrar offices: TIB

Massive corruption prevails at the district registrar and sub-registrar offices and people have to pay bribes starting from Tk 500 to Tk 5 lakh at each and every step to get land related services, a report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) reveals today.

The district registrar and sub-registrar offices are among the most corrupt places in the country, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzamansaid adding that “Land related services have become synonymous to corruption”.

TIB also revealed the amount of internal illegal money transaction in the sector.

Bribes starting from Tk 20,000 to Tk 20 lakh are traded for recruitment, promotion and other processes, it said.

TIB revealed the findings of a research titled “Ways to overcome obstacles for good governance in registration and services sector of land documents” (Bhumi dolilnibondhon o sebaysushashoner challenge uttoronerupay) at a press conference at TIB’s Dhanmondi office this morning.

The anti-graft watchdog also recommended that the government should increase institutional competency in the land sector to curb corruption. Also, there should be total digitization of entire land administration and management, TIB recommended.