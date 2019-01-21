BPL enters into business end

Dhaka Dynamites’ coach Khaled Mahmud (R) shares some thoughts with captain Sakib al Hasan during a training session at the National Cricket Academy Ground in Mirpur on Sunday. — BCB photo

The sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League will move towards its business end today with the start of the third phase with pole-positioned Dhaka Dynamites taking on Chittagong Vikings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The match will start at 6:30pm and will be televised live at GTV and Maasranga TV.

Dhaka and Chittagong have shown tremendous consistency in the tournament, sitting pretty at first and second position in the points-table respectively.

Star-studded Dhaka have won five out their six games with most of the wins coming in comprehensive manner while Chittagong won four out of their five matches to breathe down the neck of Dhaka.

Both teams have relied on their batting prowess to outscore their opponents in the tournament and would be hoping to do the same today.

‘Vikings is really a good team. They are batting well and a good fielding side as well,’ Dhaka’s wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan told reporters at the National Cricket Academy.

‘Those who can meet the demands of the situations tomorrow [today] will do well in the game.

‘In Twenty20s, the team who plays well on a particular day wins the game. We want to continue the same momentum that we have been carrying from the start of the tournament. And hopefully if we perform well then there will be good result for us,’ he added.

Prior to that game, the third phase of BPL will get underway with the match between Comilla Victorians and Rajshahi Kings and the match will start at 1:30pm.

After having an underwhelming start to the tournament, Comilla found their feet in the competition after winning both their games in Sylhet and are currently holding the third spot with four wins from six games.

Star batsman Tamim Iqbal’s coming back into form with a match-winning knock of 73 off 42 against Khulna Titans further boosted Comilla’s confidence.

However, they must be cautious about Mustafizur Rahman, whose handy performances have kept Rajshahi in hunt for a place in play-offs.

‘Mustafiz is a very good bowler, no doubt. But the most important thing is that all the batsmen we have in the team are in good form. All are in good touch. Hopefully they will handle him well,’ Comilla’s all-rounder Ziaur Rahman said.

On the other hand, Rajshahi, who have had a mixed season so far with three wins in six games, would like to take revenge over Comilla for their five-wicket defeat in their first leg match in Dhaka.

Rajshahi are high on confidence after beating table-toppers Dhaka in their last match and Marshall Ayub, who played an important innings of 45 off 31 balls in the match, was hopeful about their chances against Comilla.

‘When you beat a top team in the tournament, the confidence reaches to a new level,’ Marshall said.

‘We also have the same feeling. Next match is against another big team Comilla and we will see what happens in the field. Our main target will be taking revenge against Comilla as we lost a game against them.

‘I think Mustafiz is our main strength. If you see our matches, he won a match for us. He, Miraz [Mehedi Hasan] our bowling attack is really good. This is a plus point for us and having Mustafiz is good for us,’ he added.

Source: New Age.