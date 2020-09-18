Border killings continue unabated during pandemic

Jahangir Alam’s body was found at Dinajpur’s Birol border on Wednesday. Three others were killed by BSF at different times during this month. A Bangladeshi, Sabil Uddin (35), was shot dead by BSF on 3 September at the Pakhiura border of Narayanpur union in Nageswari upazila, Kurigram. In the early hours of 5 September, a young Bangladeshi man, Md Badshah (27) was killed in BSF fire along the border area of Shibganj in Chapainawabganj. The body remained lying at the border the whole night. In the morning BSF took the body away. It has not been returned as yet. On 10 September, a Bangladeshi fisherman Shariful Islam (30) was shot dead in BSF firing at Baliadangi upazila of Thakugaon.

Dhaka University’s professor of international relations, Imtiaz Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said no law in the world supports such extrajudicial killings. The main reason that the border killings are on the rise is that those, who are carrying these out, are getting away free. BSF says it is self-defence, but not a single of these Bangladeshi were carrying any form of weapons. If anyone crosses the border, they can be dealt with under the law. No one has the authority to shoot to kill.

*This report, appearing in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir