Booters off to winning start

Topu Barman’s calmly converted spot-kick in the 56th minute helped Bangladesh off to a winning start in their SAFF Championship campaign as the men in red and green beat Sri Lanka 1-0 at the National Stadium in the Maldives yesterday.

Sri Lanka defender Duckson Puslas, who handled the ball inside the box on a chip from Biplo Ahmed and conceded the crucial penalty, was shown marching orders as he received his second yellow card of the game following the incident.

Duckson had already been cautioned in the first half for a reckless challenge.

Playing in front of a crowd mostly made up of Bangladeshi expatriates, the men in red and green dominated the game with 58 per cent ball possession. However, Bangladesh, sitting 16 places above Sri Lanka in FIFA ranking, suffered in finishing, losing the ball in the final third often and having only four out of 20 shots on target.

Topu, however, came close to putting the booters ahead just minutes before referee blew the whistle for half-time. The Bashundhara Kings centre-back’s well-timed header off a cross from left-back Yeasin Arafat forced a fingertip save from Sri Lanka goalkeeper Sujan Perera.

Ten-men Sri Lanka produced a few attacks near the end of the game but none could trouble Bangladesh stopper Anisur Rahman Zico.

Bangladesh will face seven-time India in their next game on Monday at the same venue.