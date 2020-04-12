Bogura AL leader suspended after being held with 168 sacks of OMS rice

A local Awami League leader has been suspended from his post after he was arrested for attempting to steal 168 sacks of rice meant for Open Market Sales (OMS) in Bogura.

The arrestee, Anisur Rahman, 50, secretary of Nandigram upazila unit Awami League, was arrested after Rapid Action Battalion seized the rice, weighing 8,400 kg,from a house and warehouse owned by him in the upazila as part of a drive from Saturday afternoon till Sunday midnight, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

By trying to embezzle the 168 sacks of OMS rice, Anisur Rahman has tarnished the party image and therefore he has been suspended from his post, according to a press release issued yesterday evening, signed by Bogura district AL President Md Majibar Rahman Monju and Secretary Ragebul Ahsan Ripu

“At a time when the government is trying hard to provide food safety to the citizens amid the coronavirus fallout, Anisur has committed a heinous crime. Therefore, in an emergency meeting we took the decision to suspend him,” Ragebul Ahsan Ripu told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Rab filed a case with Nandigram Police Station against Anisur and two others — Md Ansar Ali, another local AL leader, and Md Milon Ali Sarder, a rice dealer – in this connection yesterday noon, said Showkat Kabir, officer-in-charge of the station.

Anisur and Ansar were arrested in the case while Milon has been absconding, the OC also said.

The arrestees were produced before a Bogura court on Sunday afternoon with a five-day remand prayer for each. The court granted 3-day remand for both, OC Showkat added.

Earlier, a team of Rab-12 conducted the drive from Saturday afternoon till Sunday midnight on information that Anisur had collected 168 sacks of OMS rice, supposed to be sold at Tk 10 per kg, to sell in the black market, said Md Rawshan Ali, acting company commander of Rab-12, who led the drive.

Of the 168 sacks of rice, 58 sacks were seized from Anisur’s house while 110 were recovered from his abandoned warehouse in the upazila’s Simla Bazar area, he said.