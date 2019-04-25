BNP’s Jahidur takes oath as lawmaker

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administers the swearing-in of BNP lawmaker-elect Jahidur Rahman Jahid of Thakurgaon 3 at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on April 25, 2019. — Press release photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmaker-elect Jahidur Rahman Jahid from Thakurgaon 3 constituency was sworn in as lawmaker on Thursday afternoon.

After taking oath, Jahidur Rahman told reporters that he took the oath defying the stance of his party as well as Jatiya Oikya Front.

‘I waited for long since the polls held on December 30 for party’s decision. Now I took the oath responding the demands of my voters,’ he added.

Jahidur Rahman said that he stayed in Dhaka for 15 days for getting party’s permission. ‘Now voters requested me to return locality as a lawmaker,’ he added.

He also said that he would work for the party even if the party suspends him.

The lawmaker also said that he would talk before the parliament for releasing BNP’s jailed chairperson Khaleda Zia as she was an aged person.

Earlier Gono Forum presidium member Mokabbir Khan took oath on April 2 while Sultan Monsur took oath on March 7 defying the stance of the party.

Source: New Age.