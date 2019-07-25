BNP wants to know govt position over Priya Saha’s allegations

BNP on Thursday urged the government to explain its position over Priya Saha’s allegations she raised with US president Donald Trump about the disappearance of minority people, reports UNB.

Speaking at a public rally in Khulna, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also alleged that the government is trying to involve opposition parties with the recent spate of mob beating only to hide its failure to prevent lynching and dengue outbreak.

“A dangerous local and international plot is on to turn Bangladesh into a subservient country. Priya Saha made a statement in Washington which made Awami League angry, and the party general secretary first said a sedition case would be filed against her. Later, he retreated from it saying she should be given a chance to explain herself,” Fakhrul told the rally.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader said Priya Saha gave her explanation saying she brought the allegation “based on prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s assertion”.

“The country’s people and we want to know which one is true. Was it the prime minister’s version or Priya Saha’s one? We also want to know what type of local and international plot is being hatched. Is it against Bangladesh, its people, existence and independent and sovereignty? The government must give a reply to it,” he added.

BNP arranged the rally at Shaheed Hadis Park in the city, demanding the release of its chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail. It was the party’s third divisional rally as it earlier held similar meetings in Barishal and Chattogram on 18 and 20 July and respectively.

Fakhrul said people are now in serious fear about their security due to the rise in mob beating and the speared of dengue since the government has failed to tackle the menaces.

He came down hard on information minister Hasan Mahmud for his comment involving BNP with the spate of mass beating. “They find the involvement of opposition if anything bad happens in the country only to hide their failure.”

The BNP leader said the government has completely failed to maintain law and order, ensure justice and people’s economic emancipation.

He accused the government of destroying all the democratic and state institutions only to hang onto power depending on law enforcers.

Fakhrul said the ruling party men are indulging in widespread corruption and siphoning off huge money abroad. “They looted thousands of cores of taka from different banks. Around Tk 270 billion was looted from the share market in the last seven days.”

He said their party’s two alliances — Jatiya Oikya Front and the 20-party – are still intact, and they will work together to defeat the current government and free Khaleda Zia from jail.

Fakhrul urged the BNP leaders and activists to get united to strengthen their movement for having Khaleda freed from jail.

He said their party has decided to suspend their rallies in other divisional cities due to the worsening flood situation.

The BNP leader urged his party colleagues to stand beside people with relief materials.

BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, vice-chairmen Netai Roy Chowdhury, Shamsuzzaman Dudu and AZM Zahid Hossain, among others, addressed the rally held with Khulna city unit president Nazrul Islam Monju in the chair.