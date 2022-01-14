BNP wants to foil next polls: Information minister

On the other hand, the people are waiting when those persons, who claimed that it is not possible to construct the bridge, would cross the Padma Bridge by vehicles, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said BNP goes to airport through flyover and claim that no development has taken place in the country. Such reckless politics must be stopped, he added.

He said the country could march forward further if BNP-Jamaat and their collaborators did not carry destructive politics and the politics of killing people through petrol bombs attacks in the last 13 years. The country could go ahead further if they did not do ill politics of spreading propaganda at home and abroad, he alleged.

Hasan said, “We want to make the country a “Sonar Bangla” as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through turning the state into a middle income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041. The ill politics must be stopped to reach the dream destination.”

The minister also said political stability is needed to move the country ahead. But, the BNP-Jamaat and their collaborators want to make the country a Taliban state, he added.

The minister urged all cultural organisations to create a cultural tide across the country to destroy the ill efforts from the state forever.