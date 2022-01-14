BNP wants to foil next polls: Information minister

“BNP is currently busy in plotting to foil the next polls as they had tried to foil the 2014 elections and hatched conspiracy during 2018 polls. But, the countrymen would not give them any scope to do that,” added the minister.
Hasan said these, addressing the inaugural function of ‘Din Bodoler Mela’ organised by ‘Poster Sangskritik Sangsad’ and ‘Bojjrokantho’ in front of Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) at Dhaka University (DU).
DU vice-chancellor professor Aktaruzzaman inaugurated the function while Awami League cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, MP, and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi addressed it as special guests.
Former general secretary of AL’s Dhaka south unit, Md Shahe Alam Murad, addressed the programme as guest of honour with ‘Poster Sangskritik Sangsad’ president SM Jamal Uddin Yousuf in the chair. General secretary of the organisation Golam Rabbani Bablu conducted it.
Hasan said the day has been changed but many people don’t like the changes.
He said Begum Khaleda Zia and her party leaders had claimed that Awami League would not be able to construct the Padma Bridge when the government started the construction work under the supervision of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Even, they (BNP) had claimed that they would construct two Padma Bridges if they go to power, he added.
The minister said the Padma Bridge has been completed and the prime minister went from one side of the bridge to another side by a vehicle. Now, the countrymen are waiting for the official inauguration, he added.
On the other hand, the people are waiting when those persons, who claimed that it is not possible to construct the bridge, would cross the Padma Bridge by vehicles, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
The minister said BNP goes to airport through flyover and claim that no development has taken place in the country. Such reckless politics must be stopped, he added.
He said the country could march forward further if BNP-Jamaat and their collaborators did not carry destructive politics and the politics of killing people through petrol bombs attacks in the last 13 years. The country could go ahead further if they did not do ill politics of spreading propaganda at home and abroad, he alleged.
Hasan said, “We want to make the country a “Sonar Bangla” as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through turning the state into a middle income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041. The ill politics must be stopped to reach the dream destination.”
The minister also said political stability is needed to move the country ahead. But, the BNP-Jamaat and their collaborators want to make the country a Taliban state, he added.
The minister urged all cultural organisations to create a cultural tide across the country to destroy the ill efforts from the state forever.