10 injured in BNP factional clash in Cumilla

A procession of BNP supporters was attacked allegedly by another group of the party in Nangalkot of Cumilla yesterday (20 February). Photo: Collected

At least 10 individuals were injured when a protest procession of one faction of the BNP came under attack allegedly by a rival group in Nangalkot of Cumilla yesterday (20 February).

The attack reportedly involved the throwing of crude bombs, an exchange of gunfire, and assaults on the marchers.

The accused faction, however, has denied any involvement.

The procession was held at Nangalkot Bazar around 5pm yesterday protesting a murder case filed against former upazila BNP president Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan and his supporters.

On 1 February, Swechchhasebak Dal leader Selim Bhuiyan was killed in the Bangadda Bazar area of Nangalkot.

Selim was affiliated with former MP Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan’s faction. Following the incident, a case was filed against BNP central committee member Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan and his supporters.

In protest, Mobasher’s faction organised a demonstration procession yesterday. However, as the procession reached a bank near the market, it was reportedly attacked from multiple directions with crude bombs, bricks, firearms, and sharp weapons.

The victims later alleged that their attackers were supporters of Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan’s faction.

Nurul Amin Jasim, former president of Nangalkot municipality BNP, claimed the attack was orchestrated by former councilor Anwar Hossain Mukul and Jubo Dal leader Tajul Islam.

“When we took out a protest march from Nangalkot Old Hospital against the false case filed against our leader Mobasher Alam Bhuiyan and his supporters, Gafur Bhuiyan’s men attacked us with crude bombs, bricks, and gunfire. At least 8-10 of our activists were injured,” Jasim alleged.

However, Anwar Hossain Mukul, a leader from Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan’s faction and former BNP municipal convener, denied their involvement in the attack.

“Our leader was in Cumilla today, and we were with former MP Abdul Gafur Bhuiyan. There is a dispute within their [Mobasher Bhuiyan’s] group regarding the Jubo Dal committee, which led to clashes among them. Now, they are blaming us,” Mukul claimed.

Nangalkot Police Station Officer-in-Charge AK Fazlul Haque said the situation is currently under control.