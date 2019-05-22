BNP to challenge court to shift Khaleda to Dhaka Central Jail

File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia being taken to the Old Dhaka Central Jail from BSMMU Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed on Tuesday said they will soon move the Supreme Court challenging the government’s decision of setting up a makeshift court at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj to hold the trial of various cases filed against its Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

“We visited Keraniganj jail on Monday and found no atmosphere and necessary facilities there to run the court and ensure justice,” he said.

He said: “We think setting up such a court is contrary to the constitution. The constitutional right of a citizen to have justice will be violated through it. We will very soon challenge the Supreme Court on the legality of setting up a court in Keraniganj jail,” reports UNB.

He said that their chairperson has become very sick as she was kept in a solitary and abandoned jail for a long time.

He said the government has started hatching a new plot to shift ailing Khaleda Zia to Dhaka Central Jail from BSMMU.

“We blame the government for her illness and deteriorating health condition. The people of the country also think the government is responsible for it,” he said.

The BNP leader said they are taking all the necessary legal steps to free Khaleda from jail, he said, adding: “But we cannot succeed due to the government’s evil design. Even after that we will continue the legal process.”

On May 13, the government announced that the trial proceedings of 17 cases filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be held at a special court set up at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

She has been receiving treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for various health complications since April 1.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.