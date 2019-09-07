BNP slams ACC for ‘ignoring’ corruption in different projects: BNP

BNP on Thursday alleged that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been playing a silent role though corruption has ‘turned epidemic’ in every sector and at different projects, UNB reports.

Speaking at a press beefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also likened the ACC to the ‘one-eyed demon’ of Arabian mythology as it only runs after the ‘opposition leaders’, not the ruling party one.

“The ACC is playing the role of a silent spectator while corruption is epidemic in every sector of the country as it doesn’t dare to look at the ruling party. We think the hands and legs of the ACC are tied by the ruling party,” he said.

The BNP leader said the nation wants to know the role of the ACC in curbing corruption when the media are running news on corruption at different projects.

Being inspired by widespread ‘plundering’ by ruling party leaders, Rizvi said, the government officials are now indulging in corruption at different projects.

After the pillow scam in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, he said, the Directorate General of Health Services and the authorities of Faridpur Medical College Hospital have set a world record of corruption.

“The hospital authorities showed the price of a curtain at Tk 37 lakh. Sixteen officials of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority are going to Europe spending Tk 1.28 crore to learn how to dig a pond while city corporation officials are going to Singapore to learn how to kill mosquitoes,” the BNP leader said.

Besides, he said, Tk 1.5 crore was spent on consultancy for constructing a box-culvert in Sylhet division.

“We think the ruling party leaders are involved with such corruption and plundering. Though different media are running reports on corruption using their limited scope, the government is least bothered about those as it came to power through an election at midnight,” Rizvi observed.

He alleged that the government high-ups always try to hush up the incidents of corruption instead of taking action against the offenders.