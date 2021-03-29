BNP leader Shahadat detained in Chattogram: Police

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has detained Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s city unit convener Shahadat Hossain following a clash between police and BNP activists.
Shahadat was detained on Monday evening at Treatment Centre in Probartak area of the port city.
CMP commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said a criminal case was earlier filed against Shahadat on charges of extortion and threats.
“Moreover, he has been detained allegedly for his involvement in the arson attacks on police,” the CMP commissioner added.
Former office secretary of the city unit BNP, Idris Ali termed the extortion charge against Shahadat as a ‘conspiracy’.
Earlier on Monday afternoon, at least 21 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between BNP activists and law enforcers at Kazir Deuri area of Chattogram city.
Police also arrested 15 activists of BNP from the spots.
BNP leaders and activists clashed with police while staging demonstration in Chattogram as part of central programmes of the party.