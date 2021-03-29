BNP leader Shahadat detained in Chattogram: Police

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has detained Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s city unit convener Shahadat Hossain following a clash between police and BNP activists.

Shahadat was detained on Monday evening at Treatment Centre in Probartak area of the port city.

CMP commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said a criminal case was earlier filed against Shahadat on charges of extortion and threats.

“Moreover, he has been detained allegedly for his involvement in the arson attacks on police,” the CMP commissioner added.