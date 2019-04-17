BNP alleges no one safe from ‘evil elements in govt’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Tuesday alleged that no one is safe from the clutches of ‘wicked elements in the incumbent government’.

“I would like to ask who is in society safe from the grasp of the wicked people in the current government or the administration. No one is safe as the government is not accountable to people,” he said, reports news agency UNB.

The BNP leader was addressing a human chain organised by Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal protesting the murder of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said the current situation in the country cannot continue for a long time.

“We won’t be able to stop the culture of impunity and unnatural deaths by forming a human chain programme. We must put up a strong resistance across the country with united efforts to ensure the security of our mothers and sisters.”

Describing the current government as unelected one, he said the Awami League has snatched democracy by manipulating the national election through ‘ballot stuffing’ on 29 December.

“People have got angry with such a game in the name of election, and they want to get rid of it.”

He said a strong unity of people of all walks of life is necessary to establish a pro-people and responsible government, and end the culture of impunity.

Claiming that their chairperson is seriously ill, Nazrul urged the government to free her immediately so that she can receive proper treatment.

Speaking at the programme, BNP vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo said the current ‘illegal’ government has turned the country into a hell with its ‘misrule’.

He said those who killed Nusrat in Feni are involved with the Awami League. “The incidents of repression and rape will continue to rise all over the country if we can’t dislodge the current regime.”

Mintoo, also a noted businessman, called upon people to take to the streets to free the country from the grip of the Awami League government.