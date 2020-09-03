BIPSS president becomes Distinguished Fellow of Yunnan Academy of Social Science

President of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies (BIPSS), Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), has been appointed a Distinguished Fellow of the Yunnan Academy of Social Science (YASS).

The prestigious Yunnan Academy of Social Science works under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) . YASS has built up a reputation for policy research excellence on various socio-economic issues of the region.

ANM Muniruzzaman is a leading security analyst of Bangladesh, head of the reputed think tank on security studies, BIPSS, and chairman of the Global Military Advisory Council on Climate Change. He is also an advisor on Climate Change and Energy Security at the G-20 consultative Process. He is a frequent speaker on international security and policy issues in the international conference and lecture circuit.