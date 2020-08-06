BCB serves legal notice to Sylhet Sixers

Bangladesh Cricket Board served legal notice to Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) side Sylhet Sixers over the payment dispute with the teams’ player’s and coach after the franchise failed to fulfil the verbal request.

Earlier this week FICA [Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations] revealed BPL as one of the sanctioned leagues where late payment or non-payment issue persists and also claimed at least three players had remained unpaid from BPL T20 season 2018-19 in a report.

Later BCB through a statement on Tuesday informed that three players in Windies wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran, Afghanistan cricketer Gulbadin Naib, Pakistani pacer Sohail Tanvir and coach Waqar Younis were in payment dispute with Sylhet Sixers.

BPL Governing Council member secretary Ismail Haider Mallick confirmed that the board has served legal notice to Sylhet Sixers.

“This is an isolated case and BCB has taken initiative to solve the issue. But it should also be considered that the players and the coach in question had signed directly with the franchise. Thus, this doesn’t come as a liability to the board and there is no option that the board would pay.

“We have sent a legal notice to the franchise owners that the payment should be cleared as soon possible. We have very little to do here as these players had signed with the team out of the draft. But the claim hampers the image of the board and that’s why we have taken the issue seriously. BPL is a tournament owned by BCB so the board has to take some stance,” BCB director Mallick explained to the media on Wednesday.