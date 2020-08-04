BCB denies not paying players ICC prize money

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday dismissed allegations from a players’ body that its international cricketers have not been paid all their prize money.

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) said in a report that the Bangladesh players have not been paid their share of the prize money from events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The BCB said it has often given additional incentives to its cricketers, topping up what has been due to them from the ICC prize money.