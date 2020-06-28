‘Barca annoyed, frustrated after Celta draw’

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez lamented his side’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday after the champions twice threw away the lead to hand more momentum to title rivals Real Madrid.

Suarez scored both of Barca’s goals but Celta forward Fedor Smolov and Iago Aspas each levelled for the struggling hosts. Aspas equalised with a free kick with two minutes remaining.

“I’m happy to have been able to help the team with my goals but overall I’m left with sensations of anger and frustration,” Suarez said.