Bangladesh’s poverty may soar back up to 35pc: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Sunday projected a GDP growth rate of 2.5 per cent -the lowest in almost 30 years- for the Bangladesh economy in the 2019-20 fiscal, as most of the sectors contributing to GDP were hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, reports news agency UNB.

The country’s one of the leading think tanks disclosed the projection in a virtual briefing on “Challenges of Policymaking in Times of Pandemics: State of the Bangladesh Economy in FY2020.”