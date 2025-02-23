Bangladesh Shipping Corporation to buy South Korean container vessels for $330.3 million

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) has received primary approval from the Planning Commission for its project to acquire six container vessels from South Korea.

With a capacity of 2,500-3,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) each, the ships will cost $330.32 million, the company said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website today.

Shares of BSC rose 1.97 percent to Tk 88 in the morning trade on the DSE.

A concept paper has been signed with Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), which is currently conducting a feasibility study.

The project’s execution depends on EDCF’s final approval, said BSC.

The BSC has also initiated a separate project to procure six additional vessels with capacities between 2,800 and 3,000 TEUs each, the disclosure added.