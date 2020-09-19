Bangladesh’s position remains unchanged in FIFA ranking

Bangladesh remained at their previous 187th position with 914 points among 210 countries in the FIFA Coca-Cola World Ranking published on Thursday.
Among the eight South Asian countries, Bangladesh was placed 5th after India (109th), Afghanistan (149th), the Maldives (155th) and Nepal (170th), reports UNB.
India topped the list among the South Asian countries despite losing a point.
But Bangladesh is ahead of Bhutan (189th), Pakistan (200th) and Sri Lanka (206th).
Top four countries of the world are — Belguim (1st), world champions France (2nd), Brazil (3rd) and England (4th) — maintained their previous rankings.
Portugal advanced to the 5th slot in the world ranking adding two more points to their credit, Spain was placed 7th adding one more point while Argentina is in the 9th place with their previous points.
The last FIFA World Ranking was published in last April.