Bangladesh’s debt burden set to ‘surge further’

Bangladesh is going to plunge into a ‘newer depth of debt’, both from internal and external sources, in the coming days as it is spending additional money to salvage the economy hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis.

So far, the government has announced a set of COVID-19 recovery packages worth US$ 13.25 billion, which is equivalent to 4.03 per cent of the GDP, aiming to revitalise the country’s economic activities and production system.

The government has projected that the debt status of the country will be 38.3 per cent of the total GDP in the 2022-23 fiscal year.