Bangladeshi student shot dead in US

Representational photo Bigstock

He was a PhD student at Louisiana State University

A Bangladeshi student has been shot dead at Airline Highway in the US state of Louisiana.

Md Firozul Amin Real, PhD student in Computer Science & Engineering department of the Louisiana State University (LSU), was shot Saturday morning during a robbery at Mr Lucky’s Valero Gas Station, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office press release.

The armed perpetrator entered the building around 3:30am and shot Firozul, who was working as a clerk, according to WAFB channel 9.

Firozul was pronounced dead at the scene.

He worked under Prof Golden G Richard III, LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said.

Firozul received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jahangirnagar University, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was scheduled to graduate from LSU in 2023.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.