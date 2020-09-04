Bangladeshi made Walton compressor hits Iraqi market

Bangladeshi brand Walton has started to strengthen its footprint in the Iraqi market by exporting its own branded compressor.

Walton has signed an agreement with Ashrqat Alnarjes General Company, a renowned electronics retailer in Iraq, in this regard.

Roqibul Islam Rakib, head of Asia, Middle East and African regions of Walton’s International Business Unit (IBU), said that two representatives from the Iraqi company visited Walton Compressor Manufacturing Industry at the end of last year.

The representatives were impressed witnessing the compressor production process with the state-of-the art technologies, he said, adding that later, they have showed their interest to be a distributor of Walton branded compressor in the Iraqi market.

Rakib said they have already sent the first consignment of its compressor to Iraq.

Waad M Daham, managing director of Ashrqat Alnarjes Genearal Company, said they are confident that they would be able to capture a bulk percentage of compressor market in Iraq.

“After a successful penetration in Iraqi market, we will ensure our footprint in the neighbouring countries in the Middle East region,” he added.

Meer Muzahedin Islam, chief executive officer of Walton Compressor, said they are manufacturing world class compressor and its related essential components in Bangladesh.

“At the production stage, we have taken ‘zero tolerances’ policy to assure quality,” he said, adding that they have installed an international standard QC (Quality Control) laboratory, equipped with advanced testing tools and machineries in the factory.

The factory also has world’s advanced Hemi Anechoic Acoustic Chamber imported from USA to ensure the lowest noise level of the compressor, he added.

He also said that Walton is manufacturing world’s most ‘silent and durable’ compressors by using German technologies.

Edward Kim, president of Walton IBU, said it is very inspiring that more and more global brands are also continuously knocking them to supply compressors in a huge volume even in this evolving Covid-19 pandemic.

From the Switzerland based international testing lab SGS, several products of Walton have already received many standard certificates including CE, ROHS and EMC, he said.

He said Walton is working to expand its export market to Europe.

Terming compressor industry as a promising sector of Bangladesh, Engineer Golam Murshed, additional managing director of Walton, said the goal of Walton is to be the world’s leading compressor manufacturer.

Walton compressor factory has the capacity of manufacturing four million units of compressors annually, he added.

A team of highly skilled engineers are working relentlessly with the plan of raising the annual production capacity to 10 million units by 2025.