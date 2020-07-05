Bangladeshi farmer killed in BSF firing

Staff Correspondent | New Age Jul 04,2020

The Border Security Force of India shot a Bangladeshi former to death along Telkupi border under Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj on Saturday.

Shibganj police station officer-in-charge Md Shamsul Alam Shah, quoting local people, told New Age that BSF members shot the farmer, Md Jahangir of Telkupi under the upazila, when he was cutting grass in the bordering area at about 9:00am.

Jahangir died on the spot and Border Guard Bangladesh members recovered the body, he said.

On Friday, BSF members shot dead a Bangladeshi youth along Bahadurpur border under Benapole port police station in Jashore.

Besides, at least 25 Bangladeshi nationals became victims of border killing in six months and 21 of them were shot dead and the rest 4 were tortured to death, according to a report of rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra published on July 1.

According to rights organisation Odhikar, 1,185 Bangladesh national were killed, 1,118 were injured and 1,401 were abducted by the BSF between 2000 and 2019.