Bangladesh stay steady

Tamim Iqbal picked up where he left off on the first day when he reached a century, with Bangladesh on 310-7dec on the second day of the three-day practice game against CWI President’s XI at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua yesterday.

Bangladesh resumed on 274 for six with Tamim unbeaten on 140. He had reached 163 not out when Bangladesh declared their innings but his overnight partner Mosaddek Hossain (19) was unable to prolong his innings.

Batter Yasir Ali, who had retired hurt due to back pain, will not to be able bat on the second day, the team’s Logistics Operation Manager Nafees Iqbal confirmed to The Daily Star yesterday.

“Yasir Ali is suffering back spasms and won’t be able to bat on the second day either,” said Nafees.