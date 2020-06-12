Bangladesh reports highest 46 virus deaths, 3471 cases in a day

Forty six more patients died of coronavirus and 3,471 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Additional directorate general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Nasima Sultana disclosed this during an online briefing on Friday.
She also said as many as 1,095 people have died of coronavirus while 81,523 people have been infected so far.
Nasima Sultana said a total of 15,990 samples were tested. Of them, 3,471 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 502 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, she added. The total number of recoveries stands at 17,249.
She added a total of 473,322 samples have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, the government has reopened everything amid escalation of coronavirus infection in the country.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.