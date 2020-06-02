Bangladesh reports highest 2911 coronavirus cases in a day; 37 more die

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported record 2,911 new Covid-19 cases in the span of 24 hours, surging the total number of such cases to 52445.

During the period, 37 more people died from fast spreading COVID-19 disease, taking the death tally to 709.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing, UNB reports.

Besides, 12704 samples were tested in 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, she added.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 375,526 on Tuesday morning while the confirmed cases were 6,265,496, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.