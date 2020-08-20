Bangladesh reports 41 more virus deaths, 2868 new cases in 24 hrs

Forty one more patients died of coronavirus and 2,868 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Thursday.
As many as 3,822 people have died of coronavirus while 287,959 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 14,059 samples were tested. Of them, 2,868 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 3,253 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 168,991.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.