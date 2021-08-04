Bangladesh reports 241 Covid deaths, 13,817 new cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 27.91 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.48 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 16,112 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,141,157.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 87.12 per cent while the rate of death is 1.65 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 125 weres male and 116 females. Of the total deaths so far, 14,544 were males (67.22 per cent) and 7,094 females (32.78 per cent).
Among the 241 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 185 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 37 in private hospitals while 18 patients died at home and one was brought dead to a hospital.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 93 were in Dhaka division, 68 in Chattogram, 12 in Rajshahi, 36 in Khulna, five each in Barishal and Sylhet, 15 in Rangpur and seven in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 9,800 were in Dhaka, 4,111 in Chattogram, 1,664 in Rajshahi, 2,895 in Khulna, 691 in Barisal, 802 in Sylhet, 1,084 in Rangpur, and 591 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 51,902 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 7,948,683.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.