Bangladesh reports 114 Covid deaths, 4,966 cases in 24 hrs

Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,233 were in Dhaka, 5,101 in Chattogram, 1,911 in Rajshahi, 3,360 in Khulna, 868 in Barisal, 1,092 in Sylhet, 1,281 in Rangpur, and 781 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.

A total of 33,344 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 8,754,654.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.